Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) by analysts is $49.09, which is $15.75 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of CTLT was 4.04M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.65 compared to its previous closing price of 32.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Catalent Leads S&P 500 As Investors Shrug Off Disappointing News

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has experienced a 13.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.28% drop in the past month, and a -47.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.15% for CTLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.91% for the last 200 days.

CTLT Trading at -30.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT rose by +13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.52. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Boerman Manja, who sale 1,446 shares at the price of $49.86 back on May 01. After this action, Boerman Manja now owns 14,414 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $72,098 using the latest closing price.

Gargiulo Mario, the SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe of Catalent Inc., sale 678 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gargiulo Mario is holding 5,676 shares at $33,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.