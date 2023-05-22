CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CareMax Inc. (CMAX) is $6.20, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for CMAX is 77.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMAX on May 22, 2023 was 713.04K shares.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 2.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

CMAX’s Market Performance

CMAX’s stock has risen by 18.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.17% and a quarterly drop of -37.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.19% for CareMax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.40% for CMAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.33% for the last 200 days.

CMAX Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +31.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw -21.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Cho Bryan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cho Bryan now owns 23,500 shares of CareMax Inc., valued at $34,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.48 for the present operating margin

+76.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareMax Inc. stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.84. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on CareMax Inc. (CMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 58.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.96. Total debt to assets is 31.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.