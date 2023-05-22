Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is $20.06, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 53.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on May 22, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has plunge by -7.10relation to previous closing price of 18.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has experienced a -16.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.01% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.94% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.54% for the last 200 days.

GOOS Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -16.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.65. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +5.95. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.