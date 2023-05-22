Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BE is at 2.87.

The average price suggested by analysts for BE is $27.44, which is $13.74 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 162.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.05% of that float. The average trading volume for BE on May 22, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BE) stock’s latest price update

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 13.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

BE’s Market Performance

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has experienced a 9.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.15% drop in the past month, and a -40.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for BE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.94% for BE’s stock, with a -33.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BE Trading at -20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -27.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Moore Sharelynn Faye, who sale 3,073 shares at the price of $13.65 back on May 17. After this action, Moore Sharelynn Faye now owns 164,196 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $41,946 using the latest closing price.

Moore Sharelynn Faye, the of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 6,002 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Moore Sharelynn Faye is holding 167,269 shares at $79,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Equity return is now at value -160.10, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.