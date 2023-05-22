Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AZUL stock has gone up by 8.11%, with a monthly gain of 33.12% and a quarterly surge of 85.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.68% for Azul S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.52% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $63.08, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. On May 22, 2023, AZUL’s average trading volume was 3.70M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has plunged by -3.67 when compared to previous closing price of 8.72, but the company has seen a 8.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL Trading at 20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +32.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 37.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Azul S.A. (AZUL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.