Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) has jumped by 9.52 compared to previous close of 10.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is $37.00, which is $25.15 above the current market price. The public float for RNA is 50.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.52% of that float. On May 22, 2023, RNA’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

RNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has seen a 5.33% increase in the past week, with a -27.39% drop in the past month, and a -48.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for RNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for RNA’s stock, with a -34.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNA Trading at -23.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -29.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNA rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, Avidity Biosciences Inc. saw -46.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNA starting from LEVIN ARTHUR A, who sale 100 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEVIN ARTHUR A now owns 19,330 shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc., valued at $2,201 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN ARTHUR A, the Chief Scientific Officer of Avidity Biosciences Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that LEVIN ARTHUR A is holding 19,330 shares at $236,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1939.65 for the present operating margin

+84.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avidity Biosciences Inc. stands at -1886.33. The total capital return value is set at -36.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.62. Equity return is now at value -40.70, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.