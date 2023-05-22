Audacy Inc. (AUD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

AUD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AUD on May 22, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

AUD) stock’s latest price update

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.52 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, however, the company has experienced a -18.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUD’s Market Performance

AUD’s stock has fallen by -18.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.68% and a quarterly drop of -66.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.00% for Audacy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.95% for AUD’s stock, with a -69.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUD Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.97%, as shares sank -35.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD fell by -18.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1215. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw -58.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUD starting from Crowley John David, who purchase 100,004 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Nov 30. After this action, Crowley John David now owns 468,756 shares of Audacy Inc., valued at $30,001 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Audacy Inc., purchase 49,175 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,944,388 shares at $20,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Audacy Inc. (AUD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.