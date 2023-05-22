Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has gone down by -1.40% for the week, with a -25.70% drop in the past month and a -53.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.89% for ATRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.69% for ATRA’s stock, with a -45.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ATRA is 94.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.87% of that float. On May 22, 2023, ATRA’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

ATRA) stock’s latest price update

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.43 in comparison to its previous close of 2.04, however, the company has experienced a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATRA Trading at -23.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares sank -30.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -35.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 29,766 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 16. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 720,962 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $60,633 using the latest closing price.

Banard Charlene A., the EVP, Chief Technical Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 19,040 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Banard Charlene A. is holding 276,010 shares at $38,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.