AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ASTS is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASTS is $23.50, which is $14.94 above than the current price. The public float for ASTS is 47.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.80% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTS on May 22, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

ASTS stock's latest price update

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS)'s stock price has plunged by 8.48% in relation to previous closing price of 5.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTS’s Market Performance

ASTS’s stock has risen by 15.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.51% and a quarterly drop of -2.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.83% for AST SpaceMobile Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.93% for ASTS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.60% for the last 200 days.

ASTS Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc. saw 18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc., valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stands at -228.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

In summary, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.