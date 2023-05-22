Assessing the Risk and Potential of Porch Group Inc.’s (PRCH) Stock

The stock of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has seen a 16.81% increase in the past week, with a 24.53% gain in the past month, and a -59.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.54% for PRCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.48% for PRCH stock, with a simple moving average of -33.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for PRCH is $5.27, which is $3.59 above the current market price. The public float for PRCH is 82.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.02% of that float. The average trading volume for PRCH on May 22, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH)’s stock price has increased by 9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. However, the company has seen a 16.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRCH Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCH rose by +16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0104. In addition, Porch Group Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCH starting from Ehrlichman Matt, who purchase 134,462 shares at the price of $1.18 back on May 17. After this action, Ehrlichman Matt now owns 11,590,542 shares of Porch Group Inc., valued at $159,149 using the latest closing price.

Ehrlichman Matt, the CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER of Porch Group Inc., purchase 58,006 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Ehrlichman Matt is holding 11,456,080 shares at $61,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.30 for the present operating margin

+61.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Porch Group Inc. stands at -56.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.43. Equity return is now at value -172.80, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 562.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.90. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.