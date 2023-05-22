Assessing the Risk and Potential of Fossil Group Inc.’s (FOSL) Stock

The stock of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has seen a -22.52% decrease in the past week, with a -42.00% drop in the past month, and a -53.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for FOSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.30% for FOSL stock, with a simple moving average of -51.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FOSL is $2.50, The public float for FOSL is 46.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for FOSL on May 22, 2023 was 618.94K shares.

FOSL) stock’s latest price update

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.13. However, the company has seen a -22.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FOSL Trading at -35.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.80%, as shares sank -43.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw -52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOSL starting from KARTSOTIS KOSTA N, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $7.06 back on May 26. After this action, KARTSOTIS KOSTA N now owns 3,215,837 shares of Fossil Group Inc., valued at $70,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

+48.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc. stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.