Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 7.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Right Now?

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) by analysts is $9.75, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 47.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.21% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ASRT was 2.49M shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT’s stock has seen a -4.58% decrease for the week, with a 21.67% rise in the past month and a 47.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.53% for ASRT’s stock, with a 77.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASRT Trading at 18.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +18.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 69.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Tyree James L, who sale 43,143 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 05. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 167,308 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $258,767 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value 52.50, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.