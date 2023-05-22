Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASTI is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is $300000000.00, The public float for ASTI is 4.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.48% of that float. On May 22, 2023, ASTI’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) has plunged by -7.11 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a -22.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTI’s Market Performance

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has seen a -22.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.56% decline in the past month and a -74.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.33% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.33% for ASTI stock, with a simple moving average of -93.77% for the last 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -50.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.78%, as shares sank -33.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -22.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2202. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. saw -90.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.81 for the present operating margin

-70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stands at -1615.55. The total capital return value is set at -134.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -168.43.

Based on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI), the company’s capital structure generated 219.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.73. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.