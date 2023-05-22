Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen a 62.50% increase in the past week, with a 69.27% gain in the past month, and a 15.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.71% for ACHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACHR is $9.40, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for ACHR is 129.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.59% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHR on May 22, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has soared by 3.17 in relation to previous closing price of 3.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 62.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

ACHR Trading at 35.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +67.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +62.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 73.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Adcock Brett, who sale 142,209 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Jan 27. After this action, Adcock Brett now owns 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $377,878 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $514,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.