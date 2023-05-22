Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has gone down by -2.05% for the week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month and a 8.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for ACGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for ACGL’s stock, with a 23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Right Now?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) by analysts is $80.71, which is $9.39 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 358.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ACGL was 2.14M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 76.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACGL Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.05. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd. saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from PETRILLO LOUIS T, who sale 15,406 shares at the price of $76.79 back on May 10. After this action, PETRILLO LOUIS T now owns 105,254 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd., valued at $1,183,071 using the latest closing price.

Rajeh Maamoun, the CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP of Arch Capital Group Ltd., sale 40,000 shares at $76.41 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Rajeh Maamoun is holding 335,378 shares at $3,056,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd. stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.