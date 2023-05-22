Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRB is $7.00, which is $4.67 above than the current price. The public float for SPRB is 23.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.62% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRB on May 22, 2023 was 176.63K shares.

SPRB) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.10 in comparison to its previous close of 2.26, however, the company has experienced a 4.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRB’s Market Performance

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) has experienced a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.43% rise in the past month, and a -9.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for SPRB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.32% for SPRB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.07% for the last 200 days.

SPRB Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRB rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Spruce Biosciences Inc. saw 112.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRB starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who purchase 2,208,000 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 6,722,336 shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc., valued at $6,999,360 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Spruce Biosciences Inc., purchase 630,400 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 1,326,305 shares at $1,998,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRB

The total capital return value is set at -49.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.46. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 7.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.