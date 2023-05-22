Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

The 36-month beta value for SHOP is also noteworthy at 2.00.

The public float for SHOP is 1.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume of SHOP on May 22, 2023 was 16.43M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 60.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Shopify Stock Surges After Surprise Profit. It’s Also Cutting 20% of Staff.

SHOP’s Market Performance

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a -1.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.42% rise in the past month, and a 38.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for SHOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for SHOP’s stock, with a 50.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOP Trading at 21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +23.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.79. In addition, Shopify Inc. saw 73.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc. stands at -61.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.59. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Shopify Inc. (SHOP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.49. Total debt to assets is 12.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.