Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RAIN is $18.18, which is $16.95 above than the current price. The public float for RAIN is 14.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. The average trading volume of RAIN on May 22, 2023 was 187.72K shares.

The stock price of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) has dropped by -87.61 compared to previous close of 9.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -87.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAIN’s Market Performance

RAIN’s stock has fallen by -87.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -83.71% and a quarterly drop of -85.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.55% for Rain Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -85.48% for RAIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.69% for the last 200 days.

RAIN Trading at -85.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -81.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN fell by -86.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc. saw -84.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from BERGER FRANKLIN M, who purchase 77,000 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Nov 22. After this action, BERGER FRANKLIN M now owns 1,005,207 shares of Rain Oncology Inc., valued at $636,790 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Rain Oncology Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 928,207 shares at $351,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.