Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

The 36-month beta value for CRON is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRON is $2.57, The public float for CRON is 198.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume of CRON on May 22, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

CRON) stock’s latest price update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Cronos Group Doubles Sales, Thanks to Growth in Canada and Israel

CRON’s Market Performance

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has seen a 10.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month and a -16.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for CRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for CRON’s stock, with a -25.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRON Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8360. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw -24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 76,100 shares at the price of $1.72 back on May 16. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,116,557 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $130,709 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., purchase 19,000 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,063,288 shares at $33,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.23 for the present operating margin

+6.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at -183.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.