Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Centene Corporation (CNC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is above average at 24.81x. The 36-month beta value for CNC is also noteworthy at 0.56.

The public float for CNC is 545.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on May 22, 2023 was 3.44M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CNC) stock’s latest price update

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 65.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC’s stock has fallen by -2.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly drop of -10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Centene Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for CNC’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNC Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.54. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Centene Corporation (CNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.