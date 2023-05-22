Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BVS is $2.50, which is $0.55 above than the current price. The public float for BVS is 52.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. The average trading volume of BVS on May 22, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) has jumped by 33.56 compared to previous close of 1.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 58.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BVS’s Market Performance

BVS’s stock has risen by 58.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 97.83% and a quarterly rise of 14.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.02% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.13% for BVS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.73% for the last 200 days.

BVS Trading at 63.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.71%, as shares surge +99.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +58.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1252. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from CHURCH KATRINA J, who sale 117 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Apr 03. After this action, CHURCH KATRINA J now owns 10,353 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $125 using the latest closing price.

Singleton Mark Leonard, the SVP & CFO of Bioventus Inc., sale 6,044 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Singleton Mark Leonard is holding 12,581 shares at $7,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at -30.99. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.