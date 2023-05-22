Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

The 36-month beta value for ASXC is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASXC is $1.65, which is $1.11 above than the current price. The public float for ASXC is 234.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of ASXC on May 22, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASXC’s Market Performance

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has seen a -12.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.81% decline in the past month and a -36.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.94% for ASXC’s stock, with a -4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASXC Trading at -16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC fell by -12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6201. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 55.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc., sale 27,010 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 13,846 shares at $10,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1063.40 for the present operating margin

-162.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at -1066.19. The total capital return value is set at -53.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24. Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -64.40 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.