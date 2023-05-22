Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is above average at 15.40x. The 36-month beta value for ABEV is also noteworthy at 1.09.

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on May 22, 2023 was 18.41M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has dropped by -0.69 compared to previous close of 2.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV’s stock has fallen by -1.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for ABEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.26% for the last 200 days.

ABEV Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.