Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is above average at 8.13x. The 36-month beta value for ALSN is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALSN is $51.89, which is -$0.87 below than the current price. The public float for ALSN is 89.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of ALSN on May 22, 2023 was 783.64K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ALSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 49.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALSN’s Market Performance

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has experienced a 0.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.75% rise in the past month, and a 0.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for ALSN’s stock, with a 15.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALSN Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.80. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 17.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from van Niekerk Teresa, who sale 11,696 shares at the price of $48.47 back on May 17. After this action, van Niekerk Teresa now owns 13,909 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $566,917 using the latest closing price.

Milburn Ryan A., the VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 2,050 shares at $48.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Milburn Ryan A. is holding 13,827 shares at $99,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 67.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.