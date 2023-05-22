An In-Depth Look at Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) Stock Performance

In the past week, ABNB stock has gone up by 2.00%, with a monthly decline of -9.31% and a quarterly plunge of -18.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for ABNB’s stock, with a -2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 35.78x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABNB is $127.96, which is $23.15 above than the current price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on May 22, 2023 was 6.16M shares.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.01 compared to its previous closing price of 111.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Airbnb Second-Quarter Outlook Disappoints

ABNB Trading at -7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.84. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $108.22 back on May 12. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 4,416,769 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $37,875,256 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Dave, the Chief Financial Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 4,919 shares at $111.36 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Stephenson Dave is holding 163,694 shares at $547,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.