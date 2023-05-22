Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BABA is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 52 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BABA is 2.56B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BABA on May 22, 2023 was 25.73M shares.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.09relation to previous closing price of 85.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Alibaba Stock Is Dropping. The Breakup Bounce Has Faded.

BABA’s Market Performance

BABA’s stock has fallen by -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.45% and a quarterly drop of -16.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Alibaba Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for BABA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.21% for the last 200 days.

BABA Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.70. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Limited saw -4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+35.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stands at +7.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.61. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.70. Total debt to assets is 10.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.