AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGNC is $10.43, which is $1.17 above the current price. The public float for AGNC is 569.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGNC on May 22, 2023 was 11.19M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 9.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.72% decline in the past month and a -19.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for AGNC’s stock, with a -10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGNC Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Larocca Prue, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $9.07 back on May 16. After this action, Larocca Prue now owns 94,132 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $108,840 using the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director, Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 350,000 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 1,807,479 shares at $3,255,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.