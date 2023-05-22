AEye Inc. (LIDR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) has decreased by -6.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LIDR is $0.21, which is $0.84 above than the current price. The public float for LIDR is 145.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. The average trading volume of LIDR on May 22, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR stock saw a decrease of -13.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for AEye Inc. (LIDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.86% for LIDR’s stock, with a -81.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LIDR Trading at -41.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1927. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -66.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dunn Timothy J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 16. After this action, Dunn Timothy J now owns 28,514 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $794 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Timothy J, the Director of AEye Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dunn Timothy J is holding 27,514 shares at $3,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc. stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -98.00, with -72.10 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc. (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In summary, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.