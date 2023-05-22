Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has dropped by -11.81 in relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) is $2.40, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for AEVA is 122.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEVA on May 22, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

AEVA’s Market Performance

AEVA stock saw a decrease of -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.68% for Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for AEVA’s stock, with a -47.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEVA Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0290. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc. saw -28.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who sale 35,851 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Feb 06. After this action, Dardashti Soroush Salehian now owns 23,824,040 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc., valued at $72,283 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc., sale 52,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 23,859,891 shares at $105,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at -3513.96. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.