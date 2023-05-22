Aegon N.V. (AEG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 4.63. However, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEG is 1.14.

The average price predicted by analysts for AEG is $5.77, which is $0.78 above the current price. The public float for AEG is 1.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on May 22, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

The stock of Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a 3.33% increase in the past week, with a 4.73% rise in the past month, and a -11.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for AEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.53% for AEG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.