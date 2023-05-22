Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADMP is 1.22.

The public float for ADMP is 140.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMP on May 22, 2023 was 27.96K shares.

ADMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has decreased by -26.47 when compared to last closing price of 4.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -36.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADMP’s Market Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has experienced a -36.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.92% drop in the past month, and a -82.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.11% for ADMP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4398.71% for ADMP’s stock, with a 1719.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADMP Trading at 3481.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 541.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.30%, as shares sank -46.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -36.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0756. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -70.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-526.88 for the present operating margin

-60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -550.86. The total capital return value is set at -190.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.89. Equity return is now at value -424.00, with -148.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.