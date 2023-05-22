ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ACAD stock has gone up by 13.23%, with a monthly gain of 21.73% and a quarterly surge of 25.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.70% for ACAD’s stock, with a 37.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 10 as "hold," and 2 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ACAD is $22.70, which is -$1.33 below the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.97% of that float. The average trading volume for ACAD on May 22, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) has jumped by 4.78 compared to previous close of 23.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACAD Trading at 21.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.59. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 52.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Schneyer Mark C., who sale 15,310 shares at the price of $22.50 back on May 17. After this action, Schneyer Mark C. now owns 21,905 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $344,475 using the latest closing price.

Teehan Brendan, the EVP, COO, Head of Commercial of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 14,869 shares at $22.50 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Teehan Brendan is holding 24,356 shares at $334,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.