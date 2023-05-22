Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) is above average at 7.19x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ASO is $76.40, which is $23.05 above than the current price. The public float for ASO is 75.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ASO on May 22, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

ASO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) has plunged by -7.64 when compared to previous closing price of 58.26, but the company has seen a -9.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Academy Sports Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Guidance Crushed Estimates.

ASO’s Market Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has seen a -9.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.56% decline in the past month and a -14.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for ASO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.80% for ASO’s stock, with a 0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASO Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.06. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Davis Heather A., who sale 349 shares at the price of $60.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Davis Heather A. now owns 176 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $21,083 using the latest closing price.

Harriman Sherry L., the SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $61.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Harriman Sherry L. is holding 2,742 shares at $730,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+32.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 25.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.28. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 38.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 353.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.