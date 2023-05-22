22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is $4.10, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for XXII is 209.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XXII on May 22, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has seen a -0.30% decrease in the past week, with a -11.33% drop in the past month, and a -36.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.67% for XXII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.47% for XXII stock, with a simple moving average of -40.39% for the last 200 days.

XXII Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6865. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -32.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

FRANZINO JOHN, the Chief Administrative Officer of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 20,324 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FRANZINO JOHN is holding 405,574 shares at $34,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.73 for the present operating margin

+0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -96.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.93. Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 7.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.55. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.