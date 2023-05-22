180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) has jumped by 20.19 compared to previous close of 1.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) by analysts is $4.00, which is $78.75 above the current market price. The public float for ATNF is 1.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.80% of that float. On May 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ATNF was 869.36K shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stock saw an increase of 28.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.81% and a quarterly increase of -58.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.18% for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.07% for ATNF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.07% for the last 200 days.

ATNF Trading at -15.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +28.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0799. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw -63.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from Woody James N., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on May 18. After this action, Woody James N. now owns 41,888 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $41,200 using the latest closing price.

Marrone Pamela G, the Director of 180 Life Sciences Corp., purchase 7,082 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Marrone Pamela G is holding 12,469 shares at $7,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.