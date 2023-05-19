ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.97relation to previous closing price of 28.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is 0.01.

The public float for ZTO is 604.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on May 19, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has seen a 1.11% increase for the week, with a 0.28% rise in the past month and a 14.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for ZTO’s stock, with a 13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZTO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.04. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.