Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ZOM is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZOM is $0.44, The public float for ZOM is 965.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.77% of that float. The average trading volume for ZOM on May 19, 2023 was 3.85M shares.

ZOM) stock’s latest price update

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZOM’s Market Performance

ZOM’s stock has fallen by -6.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.70% and a quarterly drop of -25.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Zomedica Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for ZOM’s stock, with a -13.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ZOM Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM fell by -6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2040. In addition, Zomedica Corp. saw 23.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zomedica Corp. stands at -89.88. The total capital return value is set at -8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.30.

Based on Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.