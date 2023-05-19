XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is 12.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.52.

The average price recommended by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $90.21, which is $2.38 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 420.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. On May 19, 2023, XP’s average trading volume was 6.34M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.79relation to previous closing price of 16.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc. (XP) has seen a 5.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.70% gain in the past month and a 3.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.09% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at 26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.67. In addition, XP Inc. saw 7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XP Inc. (XP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.