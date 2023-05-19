WW International Inc. (WW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has increased by 1.77 when compared to last closing price of 7.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.90, which is -$0.14 below the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.26% of that float. On May 19, 2023, WW’s average trading volume was 8.74M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW’s stock has seen a 19.47% increase for the week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month and a 85.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.73% for WW International Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.84% for WW’s stock, with a 60.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to WW, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

WW Trading at 29.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW rose by +19.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 108.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc., sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with -32.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WW International Inc. (WW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.