What Recent Market Trends Mean for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CRVS) Stock

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a 60.10% increase in the past week, with a 198.17% gain in the past month, and a 330.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.87% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 119.74% for CRVS stock, with a simple moving average of 247.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRVS is $3.83, which is $0.58 above the current price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRVS on May 19, 2023 was 602.83K shares.

CRVS) stock’s latest price update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.31relation to previous closing price of 3.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 60.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRVS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CRVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRVS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

CRVS Trading at 192.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.90%, as shares surge +209.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +344.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS rose by +60.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +271.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.59. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 282.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -54.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.