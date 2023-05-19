Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by analysts is $36.70, which is $6.98 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 725.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On May 19, 2023, the average trading volume of WY was 4.01M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 29.48. However, the company has seen a -0.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/17/23 that America’s Most Prolific Logger Recasts Itself as Environmental Do-Gooder

WY’s Market Performance

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.20% drop in the past month, and a -9.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for WY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for WY’s stock, with a -4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

WY Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.73. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Merle Denise M, who sale 1,781 shares at the price of $30.00 back on May 16. After this action, Merle Denise M now owns 160,507 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $53,430 using the latest closing price.

Stockfish Devin W, the President and CEO of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 1,800 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Stockfish Devin W is holding 567,381 shares at $64,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.