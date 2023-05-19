United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is 13.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPS is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is $192.18, which is $19.57 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 720.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On May 19, 2023, UPS’s average trading volume was 3.48M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.19 in relation to its previous close of 171.36. However, the company has experienced a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPS’s Market Performance

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has experienced a 0.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.75% drop in the past month, and a -7.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for UPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for UPS’s stock, with a -5.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

UPS Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.90. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 59.00, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.