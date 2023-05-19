United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.48 in relation to its previous close of 8.06. However, the company has experienced a 5.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is $5.30, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on May 19, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

The stock of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a 5.22% increase in the past week, with a -0.48% drop in the past month, and a 1.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for UMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.44% for UMC’s stock, with a 13.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UMC by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for UMC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $6.46 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

UMC Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.50 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +31.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.72. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.70. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.