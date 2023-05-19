Understanding the 4.53% Volatility Levels of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s (DEI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has gone down by -1.78% for the week, with a -14.84% drop in the past month and a -29.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for DEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.73% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -31.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is above average at 21.74x. The 36-month beta value for DEI is also noteworthy at 0.97.

The public float for DEI is 168.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.78% of that float. The average trading volume of DEI on May 19, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

DEI) stock’s latest price update

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has increased by 2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. However, the company has seen a -1.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

DEI Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -29.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 13,200 shares at the price of $18.73 back on Sep 28. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 81,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $247,236 using the latest closing price.

Wang Shirley, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 284,000 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Wang Shirley is holding 284,000 shares at $6,012,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.