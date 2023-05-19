Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TWLO is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWLO is $64.36, which is $18.19 above than the current price. The public float for TWLO is 174.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on May 19, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.85 in relation to its previous close of 48.02. However, the company has experienced a 3.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TWLO’s Market Performance

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has experienced a 3.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.05% drop in the past month, and a -35.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $55 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

TWLO Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.14. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 7,622 shares at the price of $45.82 back on May 15. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 431,662 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $349,211 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Dana, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Twilio Inc., sale 1,977 shares at $45.49 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Wagner Dana is holding 157,506 shares at $89,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.