Toast Inc.’s (TOST) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a 1.20% increase in the past week, with a 16.62% gain in the past month, and a 5.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.15% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 11.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toast Inc. (TOST) is $23.58, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 342.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOST on May 19, 2023 was 6.25M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.03 in relation to its previous close of 20.43. However, the company has experienced a 1.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

TOST Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Yuan David, who purchase 135,000 shares at the price of $19.44 back on May 15. After this action, Yuan David now owns 388,614 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $2,624,400 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc., sale 462 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 39,234 shares at $8,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toast Inc. (TOST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.