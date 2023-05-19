The Volatility of Groupon Inc.’s (GRPN) Stock: A 30.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has seen a 30.03% increase in the past week, with a 6.13% gain in the past month, and a -43.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for GRPN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.51% for GRPN’s stock, with a -42.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRPN is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GRPN is $4.85, which is $0.52 above than the current price. The public float for GRPN is 19.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.65% of that float. The average trading volume of GRPN on May 19, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

GRPN) stock’s latest price update

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)’s stock price has soared by 22.66 in relation to previous closing price of 3.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 30.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Groupon Warns It May Not Survive

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GRPN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

GRPN Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.93%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +30.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -49.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc., sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc. stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -230.70, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc. (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.