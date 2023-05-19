The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): A Technical Analysis

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 472.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is $71.62, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for TTD is 440.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on May 19, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 66.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

TTD’s Market Performance

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has seen a 4.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.59% gain in the past month and a 7.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.10% for TTD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTD, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.31. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 50.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Pickles David Randall, who sale 2,020 shares at the price of $62.27 back on May 15. After this action, Pickles David Randall now owns 531,087 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $125,785 using the latest closing price.

Pickles David Randall, the Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 2,060 shares at $63.67 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Pickles David Randall is holding 530,595 shares at $131,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.