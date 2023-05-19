The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has increased by 1.59 when compared to last closing price of 35.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is $45.69, which is $12.01 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 333.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOS on May 19, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stock saw a decrease of -0.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for The Mosaic Company (MOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.62% for MOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $38 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MOS, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

MOS Trading at -17.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -20.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.59. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -17.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.