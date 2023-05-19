The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Southern Company’s (SO) Stock

The stock of The Southern Company (SO) has gone down by -4.82% for the week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month and a 7.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.54% for SO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for SO’s stock, with a 1.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 22.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Southern Company (SO) is $73.38, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SO on May 19, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 70.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $77 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SO, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

SO Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.47. In addition, The Southern Company saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from FANNING THOMAS A, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $75.16 back on May 10. After this action, FANNING THOMAS A now owns 847,592 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $3,758,000 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Bryan D, the EVP & Pres. External Affairs of The Southern Company, sale 27,426 shares at $75.11 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Anderson Bryan D is holding 36,119 shares at $2,059,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Southern Company (SO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.